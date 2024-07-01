Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 150 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,723 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $149,425,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after acquiring an additional 501,385 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,068,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3,396.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,711,000 after acquiring an additional 255,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price (down from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 5.2 %

ENPH opened at $99.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.09. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,948,752.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,721,225. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

