iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,701,000 after buying an additional 225,483 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after buying an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after buying an additional 3,626,670 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $202.89 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

