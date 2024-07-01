Founders Financial Securities LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 86,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 57,725 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 174,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 78,942 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $94.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.36. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.