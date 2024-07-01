SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Short Interest Down 31.5% in June

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 32,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in SuRo Capital by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SuRo Capital by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in SuRo Capital by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 39.54 and a quick ratio of 39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.64. SuRo Capital has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06.

SuRo Capital ( NASDAQ:SSSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 316.66%.

SSSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on SuRo Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

