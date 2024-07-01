Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,377,900 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 2,019,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 281.2 days.
Renesas Electronics Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of RNECF stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43. Renesas Electronics has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $21.20.
Renesas Electronics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Renesas Electronics
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.