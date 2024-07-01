Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,377,900 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 2,019,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 281.2 days.

Renesas Electronics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of RNECF stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43. Renesas Electronics has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

See Also

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

