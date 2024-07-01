Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Singapore Exchange Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:SPXCY opened at $104.41 on Monday. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $98.07 and a one year high of $112.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.16.

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.8867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.45%. Singapore Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 89.27%.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

