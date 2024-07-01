Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 39.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after acquiring an additional 104,161 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,072,000 after acquiring an additional 57,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,296 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,509,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,834,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $31,012,918. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FICO opened at $1,488.66 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $776.63 and a twelve month high of $1,518.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,325.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,262.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.14, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

