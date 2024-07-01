Brookstone Capital Management Invests $537,000 in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,461,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 199,176 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,464,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,088,000.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
FTHI stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $586.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend
About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.