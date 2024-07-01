Brookstone Capital Management Invests $537,000 in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,461,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 199,176 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,464,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,088,000.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

FTHI stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $586.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

