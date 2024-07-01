Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 612 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $109.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $153.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

