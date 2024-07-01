Brookstone Capital Management Buys 3,743 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 1.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XDSQ. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter worth $1,339,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter worth $1,562,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

BATS:XDSQ opened at $33.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

