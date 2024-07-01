Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,637 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NMFC. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $12.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.08 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 115.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Ogens acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $44,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 166,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,854.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

