Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE BRX opened at $23.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

