Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,334,000 after purchasing an additional 554,577 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 578,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,440,000 after buying an additional 199,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $546,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $68.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -59.04 and a beta of 0.97. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $84.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.07.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

