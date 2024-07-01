Vicus Capital Buys Shares of 11,026 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 295.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBVA opened at $10.03 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $12.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

