Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Free Report) by 173.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,009 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PZT. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 54,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Ndwm LLC bought a new stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,977,000.

Get Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

PZT stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.