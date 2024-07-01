Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Free Report) by 173.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,009 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PZT. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 54,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Ndwm LLC bought a new stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,977,000.
Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
PZT stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95.
Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.
