Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 166.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,201 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 327.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,560,000 after purchasing an additional 207,685 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 210,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 145,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 140,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $901.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.57%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.