FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $299.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $302.41.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $368,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $368,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $32,924,413. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

