Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,643.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,616.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,607.24. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

View Our Latest Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.