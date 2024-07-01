Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,393 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFGR. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $24.99 on Monday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

