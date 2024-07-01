Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 372 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BATS PNOV opened at $36.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $736.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

