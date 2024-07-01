Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $364,000 Investment in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 373.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in monday.com by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $240.76 on Monday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.59 and a 200-day moving average of $210.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.60, a PEG ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.82.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

