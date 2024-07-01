iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Position Trimmed by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $88.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

