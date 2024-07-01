Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,591 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,480,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $851,507,000 after buying an additional 1,073,195 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,441,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth $326,093,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $252,028,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,091 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DB opened at $15.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.3313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DB

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.