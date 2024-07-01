Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,637,000 after buying an additional 1,005,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $41,114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Airlines by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,974,000 after purchasing an additional 812,257 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 600,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after buying an additional 412,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,301.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 412,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after buying an additional 382,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $48.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.23. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

