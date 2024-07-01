Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 218.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 80.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 562,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,411,000 after buying an additional 251,269 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 754,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock opened at $117.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.69 and a 1 year high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.