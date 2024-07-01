Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,938 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSPN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,305,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,133,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,019,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA RSPN opened at $45.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.