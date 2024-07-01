Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 232.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,921,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $107,385,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 313,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,373,000 after acquiring an additional 99,970 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,479,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 82,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after buying an additional 54,922 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $246.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $260.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.17.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

