Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 25,743 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 66,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.7 %

O stock opened at $52.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.11. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on O shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

