Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.47% of XPEL at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XPEL. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John F. North acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $96,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,213.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $35.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $48.30. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The stock has a market cap of $982.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.72.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. XPEL had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 29.11%. XPEL’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of XPEL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of XPEL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

