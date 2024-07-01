Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 24,063 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,063 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $78.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.