Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Holdings Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $197.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $145.94 and a twelve month high of $199.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.04.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

