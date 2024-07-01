QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of QBE Insurance Group stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. QBE Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

