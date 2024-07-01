Short Interest in Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT) Increases By 51.1%

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the May 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Captivision Trading Up 1.5 %

CAPT opened at $2.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98. Captivision has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $7.92.

Get Captivision alerts:

About Captivision

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Captivision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captivision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.