Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the May 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 14.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 391,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 49,221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 639,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 21,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:FOF opened at $11.95 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

