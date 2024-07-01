MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Update

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
MOGU Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of MOGU opened at $2.40 on Monday. MOGU has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07.
About MOGU
