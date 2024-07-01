Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Short Interest Up 51.7% in June

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the May 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

Institutional Trading of Entergy

In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $107.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. Entergy has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $114.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

