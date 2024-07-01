Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Price Performance

NASDAQ:IINN opened at $1.38 on Monday. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

Get Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. alerts:

Institutional Trading of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,528,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.