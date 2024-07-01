Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Drops By 32.4%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Orbia Advance Stock Up 25.0 %

OTCMKTS:MXCHY opened at $3.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. Orbia Advance has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Orbia Advance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.00.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

