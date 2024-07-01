Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Trading 5.6% Higher

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.28 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.28 ($0.07). Approximately 294,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 853,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

Blackbird Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.42 million, a P/E ratio of -475.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Blackbird alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackbird news, insider Ian McDonough purchased 157,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £6,315.72 ($8,011.82). 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing software platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.