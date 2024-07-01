Short Interest in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Declines By 31.9%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the May 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ucommune International Stock Performance

Ucommune International stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. Ucommune International has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

