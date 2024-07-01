Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Trading Down 9.6%

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). 9,964,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 20,574,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.97 ($0.01).

Ethernity Networks Stock Down 12.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £3.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33.

About Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching. It provides ENET flow processors for telco/cloud network; ACE-NIC40 SmartNIC, an open flow enabled software acceleration NIC; ACE-NIC50 SmartNIC, which offers 10/25G Ethernet connectivity and field-programmable gate array (FPGA) acceleration; and ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC that provides flexible 10/25/40/100G Ethernet connectivity and programmable FPGA acceleration.

