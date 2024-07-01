Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,037 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,044,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,319,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,325,000 after buying an additional 512,732 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.5 %

NXPI opened at $269.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.90 and its 200 day moving average is $243.38. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $286.87.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

