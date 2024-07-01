Brokerages Set GSK plc (LON:GSK) Price Target at GBX 1,791.25

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,791.25 ($22.72).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.64) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.74) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($21.88) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.64) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,529.50 ($19.40) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,685.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,632.29. The company has a market cap of £62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,403.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.13).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,504.59%.

In other news, insider Wendy Becker purchased 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,614 ($20.47) per share, for a total transaction of £7,198.44 ($9,131.60). 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

