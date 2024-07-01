Reviewing BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) and PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG)

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) and BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PepGen and BridgeBio Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PepGen N/A -57.32% -46.14% BridgeBio Pharma -246.24% N/A -80.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PepGen and BridgeBio Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PepGen 0 0 2 0 3.00 BridgeBio Pharma 0 2 10 1 2.92

Earnings and Valuation

PepGen currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.11%. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus target price of $47.21, indicating a potential upside of 86.40%. Given BridgeBio Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BridgeBio Pharma is more favorable than PepGen.

This table compares PepGen and BridgeBio Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PepGen N/A N/A -$78.63 million ($3.25) -4.91 BridgeBio Pharma $9.30 million 509.68 -$643.20 million ($3.22) -7.87

PepGen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BridgeBio Pharma. BridgeBio Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PepGen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.0% of PepGen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of PepGen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PepGen has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BridgeBio Pharma has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma beats PepGen on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients. The company is also developing PGN-EDODM1, an EDO peptide-conjugated PMO, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, as well as EDO therapeutic candidates, such as PGN-EDO53, PGN-EDO45, and PGN-EDO44 for the treatment of DMD. PepGen Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD. The company also develops Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for treating autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1, or ADH1; and BBP-418, a glycosylation substrate pro-drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9 (LGMD2I/R9). In addition, it engages in developing products for mendelian, oncology, and gene therapy diseases. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with the Leland Stanford Junior University; and Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

