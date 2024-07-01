First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives C$19.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.80 to C$20.30 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$17.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of C$14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion. On average, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

