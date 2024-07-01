Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Down 23.1% in June

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Aspen Pharmacare Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APNHY opened at $12.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. Aspen Pharmacare has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $13.44.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

