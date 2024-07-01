Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Down 23.1% in June

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Aspen Pharmacare Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:APNHY opened at $12.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. Aspen Pharmacare has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $13.44.
Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile
