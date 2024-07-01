Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in June

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.0 days.
Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $201.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.78 and its 200 day moving average is $188.35. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $137.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.72.
About Aena S.M.E.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aena S.M.E.
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.