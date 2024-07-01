Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in June

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $201.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.78 and its 200 day moving average is $188.35. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $137.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.72.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

