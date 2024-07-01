Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,100 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the May 31st total of 144,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,951.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ANDHF opened at $37.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

