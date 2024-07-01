BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $106.37 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.37.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $205,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,347,952.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $205,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,986 shares of company stock valued at $7,240,292. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,907,000 after buying an additional 4,756,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $324,098,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,606,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,850,000 after buying an additional 401,152 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $37,122,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $82.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $73.68 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

