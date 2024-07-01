Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Update

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the May 31st total of 213,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Aker Solutions ASA Stock Up 6.3 %
OTCMKTS:AKRTF opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $4.25.
Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile
