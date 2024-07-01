Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Update

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the May 31st total of 213,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Up 6.3 %

OTCMKTS:AKRTF opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry in Norway, the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Angola, Brunei, Canada, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Renewables and Field Development; and Life Cycle.

